Condolences Pour In As Joyjyoti Chowdhury Passes Away

So many adjectives comes to my mind while describing Joyjyoti Chowdhury but I think the first word that instantly springs up is courageous. He had a roller coaster of a life but he sailed through all the troubled waters with a smile on his face. Not once did I see ‘fear’ in his eyes . His jest for life was always infectious and joking with everyone he met was his favorite pastime.
Joyjyoti Chowdhury was born on the 6th of January, 1946. He was the son of late Premadhar Chowdhury (Ex. Director Assam State Museum, also a renowned archaeologist and veteran tennis player) and Late Pragna Chowdhury, Head Mistress of Panbazar Girls High School.
He had four loving sisters. He did his schooling in Don Bosco High School, Guwahati and his engineering studies in Assam Engineering College (AEC). After graduation, he dabbled in entrepreneurial activities of varied interests before taking up Tower Installations seriously.
He undertook high risk projects with acumen and expertise. It must be mentioned that he was not only the first Assamese, but the first Indian to undertake the High Voltage OPGW exercise not alone in India, but in Malaysia and in extremely remote and hostile terrain of Papua New Guinea. He was always extremely motivated to undertake new projects with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.
He was an extremely loving and an exemplary father. He once told his kids ‘ be careful of what you ask me because if you ask me for the moon I know it’s impossible but I will still try’. And that’s what he did …gave his kids a beautiful childhood. His passion and dedication to support his son’s tennis journey was nothing short of extraordinary. And he was equally proud of his daughter when she got into television ads.
He was happily married to Mridula Chowdhury and he was a loving grandfather to his 3 grandkids.
He leaves behind a lot of grieving relatives and friends who will really miss his jokes and banter and his affable nature. He will be deeply missed.