Condolences Pour In As Joyjyoti Chowdhury Passes Away

So many adjectives comes to my mind while describing Joyjyoti Chowdhury but I think the first word that instantly springs up is courageous. He had a roller coaster of a life but he sailed through all the troubled waters with a smile on his face. Not once did I see ‘fear’ in his eyes . His jest for life was always infectious and joking with everyone he met was his favorite pastime.

Joyjyoti Chowdhury was born on the 6th of January, 1946. He was the son of late Premadhar Chowdhury (Ex. Director Assam State Museum, also a renowned archaeologist and veteran tennis player) and Late Pragna Chowdhury, Head Mistress of Panbazar Girls High School.

He had four loving sisters. He did his schooling in Don Bosco High School, Guwahati and his engineering studies in Assam Engineering College (AEC). After graduation, he dabbled in entrepreneurial activities of varied interests before taking up Tower Installations seriously.

He undertook high risk projects with acumen and expertise. It must be mentioned that he was not only the first Assamese, but the first Indian to undertake the High Voltage OPGW exercise not alone in India, but in Malaysia and in extremely remote and hostile terrain of Papua New Guinea. He was always extremely motivated to undertake new projects with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.