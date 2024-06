Gajendra Kumar Medhi, a resident of Beltola, Guwahati, Assam passed away on the 18th of June, 2024. He died due to brain stroke at the NEIGRIHMS Hospital in Shillong and his last rites were performed on the 19th of June, 2024 at Bhootnath. He was 56 years old at the time of his passing.