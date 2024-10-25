Centre Approves PMGSY-III Road Projects for Meghalaya & Nagaland

KOHIMA: A Ministry of Rural Development statement read Thursday said the construction of 782.155 km of rural roads in Meghalaya and 55.89 km in Nagaland had been approved to strengthen connectivity across the northeastern region.

In the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 88 roads covering 782.155 km along with 55 bridges have been sanctioned in Meghalaya, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,056.82 crore. The Centre has earlier approved 55 roads spanning 443.26 km with an investment of Rs 412.34 crore under PMGSY-III for the state.

PMGSY-III has sanctioned 55.89 km of rural roads estimated to cost Rs 54.75 crore for Nagaland.

The State already has 40 roads, 506.69 km in length, approved and estimated to have an investment of Rs 489.7 crore.

The projects will, according to the ministry, ease access to health care and education and also improve connectivity in the rural areas to link remote villages with the urban centers.

More economic development, increased trade and commerce, job creation, and stimulation of local economies are expected to come from the improved infrastructure, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has assured financial aid to Nagaland to finally complete the construction of its new high court building and pave the way for establishing a separate high court in the state.

Meghwal announced this during an interactive media session on Wednesday while inspecting the under-construction high court at Meriema.

I had a very good meeting with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. All pending issues related to the High Court including inauguration, financial assistance, and IT infrastructure at the new complex were discussed," said Meghwal on the second day of his visit to Nagaland.

Meghwal further added that it was agreed that in the wake of the issue, Nagaland's Advisor for Law and Justice, along with the Commissioner, and Secretary of Law and Justice would be invited to Delhi and met during the winter session of the parliament.