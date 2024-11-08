Centre issues warning to Northeastern states about Bangladesh-based terror group

GUWAHATI: Alerted by the Central government and intelligence agencies, the Northeastern states have been informed about the secret activities of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group and its associates.

Following the alerts, central and state-level intelligence agencies have kept a close eye on mixed-population areas, border regions, and other vulnerable spots, said a senior police official.

Bangladesh-based terror groups are planning to set up a base in Assam and Tripura because of certain geographic and population factors, but the Indian agencies have foiled such plans at an early stage.

In the last year, Assam Police has arrested many suspected members associated with Bangladesh terror groups Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). All the arrests took place in different districts and border areas in Assam. Cases were filed against the suspects under legal charges owing to laws such as the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act of 1920, and the Foreigners Act of 1946.

He also stated that all the possible terror activities in the Northeastern states will be taken up by the official at the annual police heads' meet scheduled in New Delhi.

The central intelligence agencies have also issued alerts to the state agencies of West Bengal regarding the activities of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB. According to the agencies, JMB has planned to reorganize its terror networks in seven districts including those bordering Bangladesh.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has augmented vigil along the 4,096 km Bangladesh border following the near complete turmoil in that country through June and July, to check cross-border crime and secret infiltrations. Bangladesh shares its borders with five Indian states: West Bengal (2,216km), Tripura (856km), Meghalaya (443km), Mizoram (318km), and Assam (263km).