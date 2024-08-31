Durand Cup Final Showdown: Mohun Bagan VS NorthEast United

GUWAHATI: Reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with the high-flying NorthEast United FC in the title clash of the 133rd UAE in Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan had to play some tough knockout matches, where they had come out as victors only on penalties against Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC. Now, they face a high-flying NorthEast United, who had been stupendous all season long. They defeated Indian Army 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Shillong Lajong 3-0 in the semifinals.

Mohun Bagan will enjoy the support of their fans in the upcoming match, and head coach Jose Molina refused to overlook the fact that his team could be handed a home advantage.

The star forward Greg Stewart, however, dismissed the importance of home advantage. He said that though the support is brilliant, it is still two teams competing on the pitch. He then added that there could be some pressure as the home side, but the players are experienced enough to manage it.

The coach Jose Molina confessed to feeling a little pressure with the home crowd, more so since this is going to be an important match, while admitting that playing against the strong team of NorthEast United means "it's going to be a tough match tomorrow." This was revealed in a release by Durand Cup.

NorthEast Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali was excited to play in front of the Kolkata crowd: "Our team doesn't have anything to lose. We come to show the best football in this city, which we feel is very vibrant and full of fans. I just look forward to it because Kolkata is electric and the atmosphere is great.".

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has been brilliant between the posts for the Mariners and he will be important once again for them, just like their attacking list comprising Dimitri Petratos, Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Manvir Singh.

NorthEast United's defense, marshaled by captain Michel Zabaco and Moroccan Hamza Regragui, has been pretty solid, leaking just one goal all season.

The final is going to be an exciting match, with one of them either making a record 18th Durand Cup win or the other winning their first-ever Durand Cup.

Highlanders Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali said that both teams have strengths and that this is going to be a great game. He added that at the end of the match, they will congratulate the better team.