10 clubs confirm participation in I-League 2025–26

NEW DELHI: Ten teams have confirmed participation in the truncated season of the I-League 2025-26, the country’s second-tier competition, starting on February 21, according to sources. Out of the 10 clubs, eight have paid their contribution of around Rs. 20 lakh each towards the total cost of the delayed league. The deadline for making the payment was February 2.

“Eight clubs have paid the amount. Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC have also confirmed participation and they are expected to make the payment shortly,” a club source told. Agencies

Also Read: Rutuja Bhosale Leads Top Seeded Doubles Team at Mumbai Open