16 West Indies Stars to Feature Across All Six Franchises at Abu Dhabi T10 2026

Abu Dhabi: The West Indies’ explosive batting power and all-round depth will be a major feature of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, with 16 internationals set to compete across all six franchises at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.

Four of the tournament’s six icon players, marquee signings made before the draft, hail from the Caribbean, underlining the region’s influence on a format in which power-hitting and immediate impact can prove decisive.

Defending champions UAE Bulls will be led by Kieron Pollard, while Jason Holder will represent Yas Lions, Nicholas Pooran will captain Royal Desert Champions and Rovman Powell will head Emirates Eagles. Arabian Aces have secured Andre Russell ahead of the draft, while United Tigers added fast-bowling all-rounder Odean Smith.

With just 60 deliveries available in a T10 innings, the ability to score boundaries from the outset becomes particularly valuable, making the Caribbean contingent a formidable proposition for the upcoming season.

Several players also bring a proven record in the competition. Pooran was the leading run-scorer and Player of the Tournament in 2022, scoring 345 runs, including 31 sixes, as captain of the Deccan Gladiators. He subsequently led the franchise to another title in 2024 and has accumulated 137 sixes across Abu Dhabi T10 seasons, the highest tally in the tournament’s history. Powell, meanwhile, ranks among its three leading run-scorers.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, now part of Yas Lions, also has a memorable T10 performance to his name, having claimed five wickets for six runs, including a hat-trick, in the 2023 season’s Qualifier 1.

The franchises have invested in considerable Caribbean depth beyond their headline signings. UAE Bulls have retained Pollard, Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd from their title-winning squad and added Andre Fletcher. Royal Desert Champions have paired Pooran with Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and Keemo Paul, while Shimron Hetmyer joins Powell at Emirates Eagles.

Arabian Aces and Yas Lions have also strengthened their pace options with Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy, respectively.

UAE Bulls’ title defence will draw confidence from their remarkable turnaround last season. After winning only two of their first six matches, they recovered to register four consecutive victories, including three in the playoffs, to claim the trophy.

The new campaign begins on November 7 with UAE Bulls taking on Yas Lions, bringing Pollard and Holder into direct opposition. The final is scheduled for November 20. IANS

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