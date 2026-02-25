1st ODI: Mooney, Healy guide Australia to easy 6-wicket win over India

Brisbane: Australia produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat India by six wickets in the opening ODI at Allan Border Field on Tuesday, chasing down a modest target of 215 with authority to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series and also level the overall multiformat series’ tally to 4-4.

After bowling India out for 214, the hosts made light work of the chase, riding on half-centuries from captain Alyssa Healy and the ever-reliable Beth Mooney. India had promised more at different stages, but ultimately fell short on a surface that offered seam movement early and grip for the spinners as the innings progressed.

Opting to bat first, India were jolted in the opening over when Megan Schutt trapped Pratika Rawal lbw, and the early pressure intensified with the dismissal of Shafali Verma soon after. Smriti Mandhana weathered a testing passage, surviving a few nervy moments before compiling a composed 58 to steady the innings.

However, Australia struck at crucial intervals. Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath removed set batters just as partnerships began to flourish, while leg-spinner Alana King applied the squeeze through the middle overs with her control and bounce. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur battled for 33 but struggled to accelerate, and though Richa Ghosh and later Kashvee Gautam attempted to rebuild, regular wickets ensured India never truly broke free. A brief lower-order resistance pushed the total past 200, but it was widely considered under par.

In reply, Healy and Phoebe Litchfield laid a confident foundation. The pair added 55 runs for the opening wicket, countering India’s new-ball threat with positive strokeplay. Healy was particularly assured, driving elegantly and rotating strike effectively on her way to a 69-ball 50.

India clawed back briefly when left-arm spinner Shree Charani struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Litchfield and Georgia Voll to inject some uncertainty into the chase. But Australia’s depth came to the fore. Mooney joined Healy to stabilise proceedings, and the duo compiled a steady partnership that effectively shut the door on India’s hopes.

Mooney anchored the innings with a polished 76, showcasing her trademark composure and placement. Even after Healy fell attempting to accelerate and Mooney was eventually dismissed with the finish line in sight, Australia remained firmly in control. Annabel Sutherland ensured there were no late hiccups, finishing unbeaten on 42 and sealing the victory with a towering six over midwicket.

Brief Scores: India 214/10 in 48.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 58, Harmanpreet Kaur 53; Ashleigh Gardner 3-33, Megan Schutt 2-42) lost to Australia (Beth Mooney 76, Alyssa Healy 50, Annabel Sutherland 48*; Shree Charani 2-41) by six wickets. IANS

