1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana ton, spinners shine as India crush South Africa

Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana's resolute hundred and a disciplined bowling effort, led by spinners Deepti Sharma and Asha Shobana, piloted India to a huge 143-run win over South Africa in the first women's ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India now lead the three-match series 1-0, and the second game will be played on June 19.

Mandhana's sixth ODI century (117, 127 balls , 12x4s, 1x6) formed the fulcrum of India's competitive 265 for eight on a sluggish Chinnaswamy pitch.

Then the Indian bowlers worked their magic around the South African batters to bowl out the visitors for 122 as debutante leg-spinner Asha (4/21) led the show with a frugal spell and was well-supported by offie Deepti (2/10).

Pacer Renuka Singh (1/30) gave India the perfect start, dismissing the in-form South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the first over itself.

Wolvaardt had no answer for an excellent nip-backer from Renuka that clipped the top of her off-stump.

The Indians soon fetched the wickets of Tazmine Brits and Anneke Bosch as the tourists slumped to 33 for three.

The experienced Marizane Kapp (24, 39 balls), who hammered Renuka for successive four and six, tried to revive the innings with Sune Luus who fought well with a 33.

But their fourth wicket alliance of 39 runs consumed 68 balls as the asking rate climbed over seven which never really came down thereafter.

Asha ended that struggle when the leg-spinner had Kapp caught at covers by Harmanpreet Kaur.

At five down for 74, South Africa were always facing the climb up the hill. Agencies

