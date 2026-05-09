1st Test against Pakistan: Shanto hits century as Bangladesh reach 301-4 on Day 1

DHAKA: Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century put Bangladesh in a strong position on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan on Friday.

Shanto made 101 off 130 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, to steer Bangladesh to 301-4 at stumps.

Mominul Haque missed out his ton after being dismissed on 91. Shanto and Mominul combined for a 170-run partnership for the third wicket to steady the innings after Bangladesh had slumped to 31-2 in 10.1 overs. Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat first, a decision his pacers justified with disciplined bowling.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy survived an early chance on 6 but could not make it count, edging behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi for 8.

Fellow opener Shadman Islam also struggled against the movement before edging to first slip for 13.

Shanto and Mominul resisted with resolute batting to shift the momentum in Bangladesh’s favour. Shanto reached his ninth century off 129 balls by driving Abbas through extra-cover for a boundary. The hundred was also his fourth in the last nine innings.

Abbas, however, struck back on the next delivery to finally end the dominant partnership. Mominul found support in veteran Mushfiqur Rahim to further drive the side, keeping the Pakistan bowlers frustrated. But left-arm spinner Noman Ali’s persistency paid off when he had Mominul leg-before with the batter nine runs away from his 14th century.

Mushfiqur, who was batting on 48, and Litton (4) took Bangladesh past 300 runs, capping off a successful day. Agencies

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