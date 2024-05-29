2024 French Open: Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Rybakina storm into second round

Paris: Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, advanced to the second round of the 2024 French Open after a commanding victory over Felipe Alves 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles opening round. Demonstrating why he is regarded as a formidable contender, the world No. 7 relied on his powerful groundstrokes and strategic play to keep Alves at bay throughout the match.

From the onset, Ruud's dominance was evident. Serving at close to 90% on his first serves, the Norwegian quickly established control, breaking Alves' serve to go up 5-3 in the first set after a prolonged battle on his seventh break opportunity. The first set was secured with a decisive 6-3 finish, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

In the second set, Ruud’s tactical prowess shone through as he did not allow Alves a single break point, maintaining consistent pressure with his aggressive baseline play.

An early break in the third set further solidified Ruud’s grip on the match, and despite Alves matching his power game initially, errors began to creep into the Brazilian's play. Ruud's relentless consistency saw him through to a straight-sets victory, sealed in just under two hours.

Looking ahead, Ruud will face either Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot or Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in straight sets to reach the second round.

The Australian Open champion, a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2023, won 6-1, 6-2 against her 19-year-old opponent under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier after 68 minutes.

Sabalenka fired 27 winners past the 100th-ranked Andreeva and broke the serve five times in a dominant display and will face either Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain or Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Elena Rybakina powered into the second round with a straight-sets victory over Belgian Greet Minnen on Tuesday.

The former Wimbledon champion wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3 success in only 73 minutes and will next face either three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen powered past Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1, sending the Frenchwoman into retirement with a heavy defeat at her home Grand Slam, where she has featured for 20 straight years.

The 34-year-old Cornet, holder of the Open era women’s record for consecutive major main draw appearances, had previously announced that she would bring the curtain down on her career after the tournament.

In other first round matches, 10th seed Daria Kasatkina beat Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-1, Arantxa Rus beat Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-3, Peyton Stearns beat Lucija Ciric Bagaric 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, Elina Avanesyan beat Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-4, Anna Blinkova beat Sorana Cîrstea 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, Elise Mertens beat María Lourdes Carlé 6-3, 7-6, Petra Martic beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4, Elisabetta Cocciaretto beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, Bernarda Pera beat Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-0, Ana Bogdan beat Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 6-3.

In men’s section, 12th seed Taylor Fritz beat Federico Coria 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Valentin Vacherot 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6, Tomas Machac beat Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3, 11th seed Alexde Minaur beat Alex Michelsen 6-1, 6-0, 6-2, Arthur Rinderknech beat Adam Walton 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, Tomás Martín Etcheverry beat Arthur Cazaux 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, Fabio Fognini beat Boticvande Zandschulp 6-1, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the second round. Agencies

Also Read: Casper Ruud wins his third Geneva Open title

Also Watch: