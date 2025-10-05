2025 Women’s ODI World Cup: India crush Pakistan by 88 runs

Colombo: India registered comprehensive 88-run victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

After scoring 247 runs on the board, Indian women bundled out the opponent at just 159 runs in 43 overs. Pacer Kranti Gaud, who won the Player of the Match award later, grabbed 3 wickets for 20 runs while spinner Deepti Sharma claimed 3 wickets for 45.

After losing three quick wickets, Sibra Amin fought alone and batted till 40th over. She struck 81 runs off 106 balls. Natalia Pervais, who added 69 runs with Amin for the fourth wicket, hit 33 runs.

Earlier, Harleen Deol's composed knock of 46 and Richa Ghosh’s brisk unbeaten 35 meant India posted 247 in their 50 overs.

India’s innings lacked fluency, with several batters getting starts but failing to convert them into a big score, as their innings included 173 dot balls. At 159/5 in the 35th over, India looked vulnerable, especially in the absence of Amanjot Kaur. It wasn’t until the final four overs, when India added 44 runs, that the total gained some respectability.

With no half-centuries on board, India will back their bowling to defend 247 on a not-so-easy pitch and secure a second straight win. For Pakistan, pacer Diana Baig stood out with 4-69, while skipper Fatima Sana Khan, Said Iqbal, Rameen Shamim, and Nashra Sandhu were the other wicket-takers.

Pushed into batting first, India began positively as Pratika Rawal brought out punches and a leaning drive to take a hat-trick of boundaries off Diana. Smriti Mandhana unfurled the square drive, deft dab, and crunchy cut to take three boundaries off Diana, and even survived an lbw appeal off her, as replays showed the ball pitched outside leg-stump.

Brief scores: India 247 all out in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4-69, Fatima Sana Khan 2-38) beat Pakistan 159/10 in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81, Natalia Pervaiz 33, Kranti Gaud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45, Sneh Rana 2/38). Agencies

Also Read: I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings, says Ravindra Jadeja

Also Watch: