2nd ODI, Preview: India Look To Seal Series, Complete A 'Hat-Trick'

COLOMBO: India's limited-overs team, which won the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday comprehensively by seven wickets, will look to seal the three-game series in the second ODI here on Tuesday. While Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team for the first time, was the star of the first match with an unbeaten 86 that took the team to victory, India had plenty of other positives from the match. Prithvi Shaw, who is making a return to the Indian national side after he was axed following the Australian Test tour, provided India with a quick start. The impressive performances of Indian youngsters apart, India also managed to get the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal up and running. IANS



Also Read: Will be extremely happy if India wins Olympic athletics medal: Wilson

Also Watch:

