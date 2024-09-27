2nd Test: Rain threat looms as India look to seal series, Bangladesh eye stronger fight

Kanpur: As India and Bangladesh gear up for the second Test at Green Park Stadium here, there’s plenty of anticipation, intrigue, and uncertainty surrounding the match. Both teams have everything to play for, with India looking to continue their dominant home run and Bangladesh hoping to put up a stronger fight after their easy capitulation in the first Test in Chennai.

One of the primary factors influencing this Test will be the pitch and the weather. Traditionally, Kanpur offers balanced Test pitches. Fast bowlers enjoy some assistance on the first morning with movement and bounce, while the surface flattens out as the match progresses, aiding batsmen. In the latter half of the Test, spinners come into play, particularly on days four and five. This makes it crucial for both teams to get their strategy and combination right.

However, the weather could throw a spanner into the plans. Rain is forecast for the first three days of the match, which could impact not only the pitch’s behaviour but also the team selections and the toss decision. Wet conditions could mean less assistance for spinners early on and more for the seamers, deciding to bat or bowl first all the more complex.

The surface being prepared for the match has also raised eyebrows. As of noon on the eve of the match, groundstaff were working on two different pitches, and it wasn’t yet clear which one would be used. This has led to some uncertainty about how the track will play out, leaving both teams to make last-minute adjustments to their line-ups.

Despite an up-and-down performance from their star players in the first Test, India showcased their depth in both batting and bowling. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli combined for only 34 runs across four innings, but the team still posted competitive totals thanks to centuries from Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

In the bowling department, India’s fast bowlers shared eight wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings, while their spinners claimed nine in the second. This well-rounded performance was more than enough to secure a comprehensive victory in Chennai.

Heading into Kanpur, India are likely to retain much of their core. However, with the uncertainty around the pitch and weather, there is speculation about whether they will play three spinners. If the pitch is slow, Axar Patel could provide a useful option with his stump-to-stump bowling. Yet, with Ravindra Jadeja already playing a similar role, Kuldeep Yadav, a local favourite, might get the nod to bring more variety into the spin attack. Akash Deep could miss out if India opt for three spinners.

For Bangladesh, the challenges are numerous, but there are reasons to be optimistic. In their second innings in Chennai, their openers provided a solid platform, with Najmul Hossain Shanto returning to form with a well-played 82. Contributions from senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also offered glimpses of potential.

However, to compete against India in their own backyard, Bangladesh will need to perform at their peak for sustained periods — something they have struggled to do in the past. The last time a Test was played in Kanpur, New Zealand’s tail famously held on to secure a dramatic draw, and Bangladesh will hope to take inspiration from that as they aim to be more competitive.

