2nd Test: Sri Lanka fight back against India to reach 229/6

Colombo: India’s decision to enforce the follow-on came under serious scrutiny before their bowlers regained control late on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, with rain eventually forcing an early close at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Sri Lanka, bowled out for 290 in their first innings after resuming the day at 265 for eight, were asked to bat again after falling 213 runs short of India’s imposing 503 for nine declared. By close of day, the hosts had reached 229 for six, a lead of 16, leaving India four wickets away from victory but with the weather threatening to become the decisive factor.

India made early inroads when Mohammed Siraj removed Lahiru Udara for three, before Ravindra Jadeja accounted for Kamil Mishara for 32. But the hosts then produced their best batting passage of the match.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who had made a composed 80 in the first innings, again stood between India and a possible victory. He combined aggression against the spinners with sound defence to build a substantial third-wicket stand with Kamindu Mendis. The pair added 115 runs, taking Sri Lanka from 63 for two to 178 for three and, for a period, making India’s follow-on decision look increasingly costly. Both batters reached their half-centuries, with Mendis particularly fluent. Sri Lanka’s growing confidence was reflected in India’s body language as the deficit rapidly diminished.

The breakthrough, when it came, was a product of pressure and an excellent piece of fielding. Prasidh Krishna went short to Mendis, who attempted to pull, only for the ball to balloon towards square leg. Shubman Gill ran back and across before completing a superb catch. Mendis departed for 55 off 92 balls, ending a partnership that had put Sri Lanka firmly back in contention.

At tea, Sri Lanka were 199 for three, still 14 runs behind, with Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 90. India had been made to wait for the wicket that could turn the innings, but the final session finally provided it.

Manav Suthar broke through when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva, having made 23, inside-edged a flatter delivery onto his thigh pad, with Devdutt Padikkal taking the resulting catch. Sooriyabandara then fell for 92 off 173 balls, again missing out on a maiden Test hundred.

Having survived an LBW review after an inside edge, he charged Suthar the very next ball, only to be beaten by a slower delivery and stumped by Rishabh Pant. The dismissal was the product of sharp thinking by Pant, who sensed that Sooriyabandara was becoming restless and warned the field accordingly. Sri Lanka slipped further when Saransh Jain trapped Niroshan Dickwella LBW for six, leaving the hosts at 218 for six. Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha then dug in, but the innings became increasingly defensive as India tightened the screws. The final phase also exposed an untidy aspect of India’s bowling. The spinners repeatedly overstepped, with Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain both conceding no-balls.

India bowled 10 no-balls through their spin attack, the most by a spin attack in a Test since 2021, behind Afghanistan’s 15 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023 and India’s own 14 against England in Chennai in 2021. Jadeja’s three no-balls also took his career tally to 88 in Tests, the most by a spinner since 2021.

Just as India appeared capable of making further progress, rain intervened at 227 for six. The players left the field at 4.37 pm local time and, with the rain growing heavier and the square fully covered, the umpires eventually abandoned play for the day.

For much of the day, Sri Lanka had threatened to overturn the narrative. After being bowled out for 290 in the morning, they responded to the follow-on with considerably greater resolve.

Sooriyabandara’s twin half-centuries, Mendis’ 55 and the 115-run third-wicket partnership briefly raised the prospect of Sri Lanka forcing India to bat again.

Instead, India’s late burst has restored the visitors’ advantage. Sri Lanka lead by only 16 runs, with four wickets remaining, and India’s second new ball is now less than eight overs away.

The forecast predicts more rain on the last day, but if enough play is allowed, India will aim to quickly dismiss the remaining four wickets and chase what should still be a modest target.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will depend on their lower order to extend the lead sufficiently, giving both the weather and their bowlers a chance to turn a risky situation into a contest. After a day marked by rapid shifts in momentum, the outcome remains within India’s reach, although the rain might ultimately decide the result.

Brief scores:

India 503/9 decl. trail Sri Lanka 290 and (f/o) 229/6 in 72.4 overs (Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92 not out, Kamindu Mendis 55; Manav Suthar 2-81, Mohammed Siraj 1-11, Ravindra Jadeja 1-48) by 16 runs. (IANS)

Also Read: India must target Women’s Asia Cup title as springboard to Champions Trophy: Anjum Chopra