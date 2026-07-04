2nd unofficial Test: Sai Sudharsan extends hot form as India A respond strongly

GALLE: Opener Sai Sudharsan continued his rich vein of form, notching up a second successive hundred of the series as India A finished Day 2 of the second unofficial Test at a strong 247 for one in Galle on Friday. India A are now trailing by 119 runs, after bowling out their Sri Lankan counterparts for 366 in their first innings.

The visitors' command performance was orchestrated by Sudharsan (104 not out), who fetched his 10th first-class hundred off 166 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal, who was equally fluent during his unbeaten 94 off 151 balls.

The two left-handers added 181 runs for the unfinished second wicket stand after Aman Mokhade departed for 38. The opening wicket stand between Sudharsan and Mokhade was worth 66 runs. Agencies

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