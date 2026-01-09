5th Ashes Test breaks 79-year-old Sydney Cricket Ground attendance record

Sydney: The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England that concluded at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday scripted history as it attracted a record number of crowd to become the highest-attended SCG Test, breaking the record set in the 1946-47 Ashes.

While the 1946-47 SCG Test of the Ashes series witnessed a total of 195,253 people attending the game over the course of five days, the fifth game of the 2025-26 Ashes, held at the same venue, recorded a crowd of 211,032 till the fifth day as the hosts clinched the series 4-1.

Notably, the Aussies had won the five-game series 3-0 during England’s Ashes tour in 1946-47. IANS

