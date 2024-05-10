5th T20I: Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh set up India Women’s win against Bangladesh

SYLHET: Radha Yadav (3/24) ran through Bangladesh’s top-order after Richa Ghosh’s quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls, setting up India’s 21–run win in the fifth T20I and a 5-0 series sweep here on Thursday.

Chasing a huge 157-run target, Bangladesh began promisingly but collapsed against the left-arm spinner Yadav. Despite the rearguard act by Ritu Moni (37, 33b, 4x4) and Shorifa Khatun (28 not out, 21b, 3x4s), the hosts finished at 135 for six in 20 overs.

All-rounder Moni and Shorifa put on a resolute stand of 57 runs for the sixth wicket to lead the fightback and put India in pressure, but the visitors prevailed eventually.

Earlier, Ghosh smacked a handy little innings with three fours and a six to take India to 156 for five, providing a much-needed impetus after the visitors stumbled with a flurry of wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Dayalan Hemalatha (37) and S Sajana (1) fell in quick succession which allowed Bangladesh to halt India’s progress as they were aiming for a big score.

Harmanpreet and Hemalatha put on 60 runs for the third wicket for a strong foundation.

India’s 156 for five was the highest total of the series from either team with Smriti Mandhana setting the tone early on, hitting four fours and one six to make a fluent 33 off 25 balls.

Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 10 dismissals in five games whereas Mandhana’s 116 runs in five outings were the most for any batter. Agencies

