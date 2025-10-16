A huge moment for Indian sports: Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi: Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday termed it “a huge moment for Indian sports” after Ahmedabad was recommended by the executive board of Commonwealth Sport as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The recommendation shall now be placed before the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport to be held on November 26, 2025.

In a social media post from his official handle, the Sports Minister said: “A huge moment for Indian sports! Grateful to Commonwealth Sport’s Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a proud milestone for our nation.

“This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map.” IANS

Also Read: Noman’s 10-for seals 93-run win for Pakistan over South Africa