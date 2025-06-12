A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah

London: Jay Shah, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), said it was a moment of privilege for him to ring the bell at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground before the start of the 2025 World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa.

“A privilege to ring the bell at the historic Lord’s ground before the start of play on day one of the @icc World Test Championship final between @ProteasMenCSA and @CricketAus,” wrote Shah on his ‘X’ account on Wednesday.

The historic Lord’s has also become the third England venue to host the WTC finals after the Rose Bowl in Southampton (2021) and The Oval in London (2023). IANS

