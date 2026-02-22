‘A shame if Pakistan players excluded from The Hundred,’: Harry Brook

Pallekele: England white ball captain Harry Brook broke his silence on reports claiming that Pakistan players are set to be ignored by Indian owned franchises in the Hundred auction, which will be held on March 12.

Speaking ahead of England’s first T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Stadium, Brook came out in support of the Pakistan players and felt that it would be shameful if they were not picked for the tournament. The 27-year-old also lauded Pakistan’s players for their talent and their ability to pull crowds.

“Pakistan have been a great cricket nation for many years. I think there’s about 50, 60 players in the auction, and it would be a shame not to see some of them in there,” Brook said in the pre-match press conference.

“There’s some amazing cricketers, and they bring some great crowds as well. It would be a shame not to see some of the Pakistan players in there and make this tournament and competition even better,” he added. Agencies

Also Read: Harry Brook admits to lying about teammates during nightclub incident