Aaqib Javed appointed fast bowling coach of Sri Lanka team: Sri Lanka Cricket

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the men’s cricket team fast bowling coach.

SLC in its announcement stated, “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the national team’s ‘fast bowling coach.’ He will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA during June 2024.”

Aaqib is currently serving as the director of cricket operations and head coach of the Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Premier League and his role with Sri Lanka Cricket will resume, with immediate effect.

“We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Aaqib had a successful international career where he played 163 ODIs and 22 test matches for Pakistan, capturing a tally of 236 international wickets. A member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, Javed has worked for several national teams in different coaching capacities.

Among those stints are working as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team, serving as the coach of the UAE national team, and also working with the Afghanistan national team in a development role.

During his tenure as coach, the UAE National Team has obtained ODI and T20I status, made the ICC Men’s 50 Over World Cup in 2015, and also featured in the qualifiers for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014. IANS

