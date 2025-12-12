Abhiruchi Saikia Triumphs at Mini National Badminton Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising Assam shuttler Abhiruchi Saikia clinched the girls’ singles title at the 4th Mini National Badminton Championship held in Vadodara on Thursday. In the final, Abhiruchi, who hails from Jorhat, defeated Telangana’s Saina Sarma in straight sets, 21-14, 21-7. It may be noted that the last time a girl from Assam won a national badminton title was in 2023, when Bedangoni Gogoi achieved the feat.

