Abhishek Sharma Discharged from Hospital, Decision on Namibia Match Pending

New Delhi: India batter Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted there on Monday due to a stomach infection and a decision on his playing the game against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be taken on match day.

IANS had previously reported on Wednesday that Abhishek had been in the hospital since Monday due to a stomach infection and missed the training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday evening. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had confirmed in a press conference that Abhishek was down with a stomach bug.

“When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek) went to the hospital for the examination. I think he was discharged today, and he is doing well. We have got one more day for the game. Hopefully, we will decide by tomorrow how he feels, and we will go with it,” Tilak Verma later told reporters in a pre-match press conference.

Tilak also said pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is totally fine, and his playing Thursday’s game is dependent on the team management’s decision. “He (Bumrah) is absolutely fine now. He is doing better. As I said, we have got one more day. Hopefully, he will be back in the team. If he is doing better, the team will take a call. I think he will be back tomorrow for the second game.”

Varma further said the side is excited and already prepared for the high-octane clash against Pakistan, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. “To be honest, we are very excited to play. We got to know that the match was going to take place the day before yesterday. We are ready to play.

“We are watching how all the other teams are doing. We are watching the bowlers as us batters, while the bowling group is also seeing other batters. The preparation is on, and we are well prepared. We got to know that the match was going to take place two days ago. All the players and team members are ready to play. Now, we are in the match zone, and the planning will start soon,” he concluded. (IANS)

