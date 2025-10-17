Abhishek, Smriti named ICC Players of the Month for September

New Delhi: India duo of Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana have been named ICC Players of the Month for September. Abhishek, 25, was rewarded for his explosive run in the Asia Cup, where he amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a blistering strike-rate of 200.

His consistency and flair earned him the Player of the Tournament honour, and he also reached a career-high 931 rating points in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings - the highest ever recorded in the format at the end of the Super Fours stage. The left-handed batter beat competition from team-mate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett to claim the monthly accolade.

“It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations.”

“Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset. I thank the team management for their guidance and to all my team-mates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award,” said Abhishek in a statement by the ICC on Thursday. IANS

