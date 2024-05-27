Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj wins silver at Mare Nostrum swimming tour

NEW DELHI: Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj won the silver medal in the 50 metres backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France, on Saturday.

Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50 seconds to place second, behind Hungary’s Adam Jaszo, who touched the pad in 25.46s.

Nataraj’s personal best in the event is 25.11s.

The 50m backstroke is a non-Olympic event. No Indian swimmer has made the cut for the Paris Games till now. Agencies

Also Read: Commonwealth Games: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes 7th in 100m backstroke

Also Watch: