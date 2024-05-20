Ace para-shuttler Sukant Kadam seals quota place for Paralympics Games in Paris

New Delhi: Ace para-shuttler Sukant Kadam has sealed his berth for the upcoming Paralympics Games in Paris and will compete in the quadrennial mega event for the first time and represent the country in the Men’s SL 4 category.

Over the last few years, Sukant has consistently performed well and won medals for the country. In the Asian Games, he clinched a bronze medal. His smooth run on the court earned him the first-ever berth in the Paralympics. The Paralympic Games will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8. IANS

