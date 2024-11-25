Sports

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon Runs Into History With 8th Edition

The 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon made history as the city turned out in full force, with participants of all ages hitting the streets for an unforgettable event.
Adani Ahmedabad Marathon
Published on

Ahmedabad: It was a Sunday like none other, as all of Ahmedabad were at their energetic best, and hit the streets in their running gear, to participate and make the 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon a grand success.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which is an annual run dedicated to the armed forces, with the special ‘#Run4OurSoldiers’ campaign taking center stage, also got a major boost as this was the first time it received the Athletics Federation of India’s certification. IANS
Also Read: Bumrah Rocks Australia After Kohli and Jaiswal's Tons

Also Watch:

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon
8th Edition

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com