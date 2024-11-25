Adani Ahmedabad Marathon Runs Into History With 8th Edition

Ahmedabad: It was a Sunday like none other, as all of Ahmedabad were at their energetic best, and hit the streets in their running gear, to participate and make the 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon a grand success.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which is an annual run dedicated to the armed forces, with the special ‘#Run4OurSoldiers’ campaign taking center stage, also got a major boost as this was the first time it received the Athletics Federation of India’s certification. IANS

