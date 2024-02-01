AFC Asian Cup: Japan thrash Bahrain to enter quarterfinal

DOHA: Four-time champion Japan eased into the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup with a clinical 3-1 victory over Bahrain on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium with goals from Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda. Bahrain coach Juan Anotnio Pizzi had been looking to heal old wounds after his Saudi Arabia team lost to Japan at the same stage in 2019 but Hajime Moriyasu’s side put in a commanding performance and rarely looked troubled against the Gulf nation. IANS

