AFC Asian Cup: Sam Kerr fires Australia past China into final

NEW DELHI: Australia captain Sam Kerr sealed a 2-1 win over China with a stunning second-half goal on Tuesday to put the host into its fourth Women’s Asian Cup final.

The Matildas will hunt a second trophy in the continental tournament and a first since 2010 against Japan or South Korea, who play in the second semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday.

Scoring in front of home-town fans for the third time in the event, Kerr struck the winner on 58 minutes, threading the needle from an acute angle to send the Perth Stadium crowd into delirium.

Defending champions China had levelled the match with a Zhang Linyan penalty in the 26th minute following an early strike by Caitlin Foord. Agencies

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