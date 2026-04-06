AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India Thrashed 5-0 by Australia, Must Beat Chinese Taipei to Stay Alive

Pathum Thani: The Indian U20 women’s national team suffered a 0-5 defeat to Australia at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in the Pathum Thani Stadium, Thailand, on Sunday.

Skye Halmarick’s (38’ p, 39’, 48’) hat-trick gave Australia a strong lead, followed by goals from Danella Brutus (54’) and Daisy Brown (90+4’). As a result, India remains at the bottom of Group C with no points after two matches.

A victory in their final group-stage game against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday could still secure Joakim Alexandersson's team a spot in the knockout rounds.

Although the final score might suggest otherwise, the Young Tigresses started strongly in the early exchanges, frequently launching counter-attacks against Australia’s possession-based approach. IANS

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