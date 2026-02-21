AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: All India Football Federation announces India’s squad

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday retained eight seasoned players, who were part of the teams in the previous edition, and included six uncapped players in the 26-member Indian women’s senior squad, which will represent the country in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, to be played in Australia.

Placed in Group C, India will begin their campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium at 16:30 IST, followed by a meeting against Japan on March 7 at the same time and venue. The last group stage match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium at 14:30 IST.

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarterfinals. The four quarterfinal winners will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027. The losing quarterfinalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the Play-off Tournament. IANS

