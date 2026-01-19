AFCON Cup: Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to secure third place

Rabat: Nigeria secured third place at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations following a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt on Saturday at Casablanca’s Mohammed V Stadium.

The match went straight to penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two shots from Egyptian stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, before Ademola Lookman converted the winning kick for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria came into the match after losing to Morocco on penalties in the semifinal, while Egypt was defeated by Senegal 1-0. Success kept a perfect record for Nigeria in third-place AFCON matches after winning seven previous playoff games.

Before Lookman scored, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the Eagles’ first kick. Then, Akor Adams, captain Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi all scored. Premier League players Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush both had their kicks saved by Stanley Nwabali before Ramy Rabia and Mahmoud Saber scored.

The final will be contested by Senegal and host Morocco on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. IANS

