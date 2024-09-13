AFG VS SA: Rashid Khan returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan makes a return to the squad for its upcoming ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to happen from September 18-22 in Sharjah.

Rashid had missed the previous ODI series against Ireland and was even out of Afghanistan’s one-off Test against New Zealand, which has seen no play for four days due to rain in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan will be without the services of top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran who has been ruled out of the series due to an ankle sprain in his left leg. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also not be available as he is yet to fully recover from a right phalanx sprain.

In absence of the duo, Afghanistan have got in top-order batter Abdul Malik, who recently put on some incredible performances in domestic List A competitions, and Darwish Rasooli, who has seven T20I caps and put on terrific consistent performances in the recently held List A Cup and the SCL9 tournaments. IANS

