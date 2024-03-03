Afghanistan Cricket Board name uncapped Ghazanfar, Kharoti for ODI series against Ireland

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) National Selection Committee announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland. Senior spinners Rashid Khan (back surgery) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (right phalanx sprain) continue to recover from injuries.

In a bid to fill the void left by the injured spin duo, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has introduced three fresh faces to the squad. Among them, the inclusion of 16-year-old Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar stands out, with the young off-spinner impressing selectors with his stellar performance in the U-19 World Cup. Ghazanfar’s ability to both take wickets and contribute with the bat makes him a valuable asset and a fitting replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The 16-year-old scalped eight wickets from four matches in the tournament at an average of 16.75 and also scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 113.04 with a highest score of 37.

ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil expressed confidence in the newcomers, highlighting their potential to make an impact in the series against Ireland. Alongside Ghazanfar, bowling all-rounder Nangyal Kharoti and right-arm seamer Bilal Sami have also been given the opportunity to prove their mettle on the international stage. IANS

