Afghanistan to Host Sri Lanka for White-Ball Series in UAE Next Month

Kabul: Afghanistan will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates starting next month, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday. This will be only the second bilateral T20I series between the two sides, following their first meeting in February 2024.

In ODIs, the two teams have faced each other in bilateral series in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The three T20Is will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 13, 15 and 17, while the ODI games are set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 20, 22 and 25. IANS

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Formidable Karnataka chase ninth title against first-time finalists J&K