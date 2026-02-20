Afghanistan Triumphs Over Canada with Zadran's 95* and Nabi's Four-Wicket Haul

Chennai: Veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nabi produced a dazzling spell of 4-7 as Afghanistan crushed Canada by 82 runs in their final Group D clash and signed off from the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup on a high at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Inserted to bat first, Afghanistan piled up 200/4, powered by Ibrahim Zadran’s unbeaten 95, his second successive fifty of the tournament. Sediqullah Atal chipped in with 44, as Afghanistan made a score of 200 in the tournament for the first time. Canada pacer Jaskaran Singh was the pick of their bowlers, claiming 3-52, but the visitors struggled to contain Afghanistan’s acceleration in the final overs, which yielded 69 runs.

Canada’s reply began brightly, with Yuvraj Samra striking boundaries in the opening over and Dilpreet Bajwa clearing the ropes twice in the next over. But their momentum was short-lived as Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal departed for a duck in his final international game, and Nabi removed Samra to leave Canada reeling at 33/3 inside the Power-play.

From there, Afghanistan’s spinners tightened the screws. Skipper Rashid Khan chipped in with 2-19 while Nabi’s guile proved to be decisive as he ran through the middle-order. Canada’s resistance came in brief bursts, with Harsh Thaker (30) and captain Saad bin Zafar (28) offering some fight through a 53-run stand. But the chase never recovered from the early collapse, as they eventually made 118/8 in their 20 overs.

The result gave Afghanistan a convincing finish to a campaign that promised much but fell short of entering the Super Eight stage, with Jonathan Trott overseeing his final match as their head coach. For Canada, the defeat marked the end of a spirited run and glimpses of promise from their younger players.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 200/4 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 95 not out, Sediqullah Atal 44; Jaskaran Singh 3-52, Dilon Heyliger 1-41) beat Canada 118/8 in 20 overs (Harsh Thaker 30, Saad Bin Zafar 28; Mohammad Nabi 4-7, Rashid Khan 2-19) by 82 runs. IANS

