Africa Cup of Nations: Mohamed Salah seals last-16 victory for Egypt over brave Benin

NEW DELHI: Captain Mohamed Salah scored after 124 minutes to clinch a 3-1 extra-time victory for Egypt over plucky minnow Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 thriller in Agadir on Monday night.

Marwan Attia put the Pharaohs ahead in the second half and Jodel Dossou equalised for the Cheetahs, who are 58 places below the record seven-time AFCON champions in the world rankings.

Yasser Ibrahim headed Egypt back in front in the first half of extra time, then Salah broke clear and beat goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou with a shot from outside the area for his 10th AFCON goal.

Salah, whose goals have helped Liverpool win many trophies, is seeking a first AFCON winners’ medal, having twice been a runner-up.

Record seven-time champion Egypt stays in Agadir to face title-holder Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Agencies

