‘After Tokyo, you took a promise...’: Sumit Antil dedicates his second Paralympic gold to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: India’s two-time World Champion and Paralympic medallist Sumit Antil, who secured his second consecutive gold medal at the Paris Para Games, dedicated the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This fulfilled a promise he made to the Prime Minister following his victory at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Sumit made history by becoming the first para-athlete to win gold medals in consecutive Paralympic Games, claiming the yellow medal in Men’s Javelin Throw F64 with a sensational Paralympic Record.

The 26-year-old Indian para-athlete achieved the feat with a new Paralympic record of 70.59m at the Stade de France. Incredibly, Sumit got the better of the previous Paralympic record, set by him to win the gold medal at Tokyo 2020, thrice.

The Prime Minister met India’s trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the Paris Games.

Speaking with PM Modi, Sumit reminisced about his meeting with the Prime Minister after winning gold in Tokyo three years ago, during which the Prime Minister asked him to promise to bring two more gold medals at the Games.

“This is my second consecutive gold medal. I remember when I won gold in Tokyo, you took a promise that I should go for two gold medals. This second gold is for you because I was quite nervous before the Paralympics,” Sumit said to the PM.

“I read articles listing the favorite athletes who could defend their gold medals, and my name was there too. But when we spoke on August 20, it reminded me of that moment from the Tokyo Paralympics. On behalf of my entire team, I want to thank you,” he added.

India finished 18th in the medal tally with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze to their name for a record total of 29 medals. The contingent has shattered the record for India’s best-ever medal haul that was set at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (19).

A record 84 para-athletes represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held in the French capital from August 28 to September 8. India competed across 12 disciplines, three more than at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes participated in three new sports at Paris 2024—para cycling, para rowing, and blind judo. IANS

Also Read: Paris Paralympic 2024: World Champion Sumit Antil wins historic gold medal with record effort

Also Watch: