Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games conclude with dazzling cultural showcase and OCA flag handover to Doha

OCA flag handed to Doha ahead of 2030 Games with the theme ‘One Asia’

Nagoya: A dazzling light and musical show, sprinkled with a vibrant display of Japan's culture and hospitality, brought the curtains down on the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the host country pulled off a spectacular closing ceremony here on Sunday.

After more than two weeks of intense competition, which had produced more than 350 records, including at least 50 world records, the athletes of the 45 countries of Asia joined the festive atmosphere at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium to mark the end of the Games marred by logistical troubles and mismanagement in the build-up.

The closing ceremony lasted 90 minutes.

India finished at the fourth place on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 21 less than the last edition in Hangzhou, China.

China topped the table for the 12th consecutive edition, finishing with 169 gold, 89 silver and 83 bronze for a total of 341 medals, its best haul at an overseas Asian Games. Host Japan ended second with 269 medals (83 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze), followed by South Korea with 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze.

Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani declared the Games closed in the presence of Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag was officially handed over from Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to Doha 2030 for the next Games in Qatar, carrying forward the message of "One Asia".

The section relating to OCA flag handover to Doha featured Qatar's Olympic and world champion Mutaz Bashim.

Led by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who had won two gold and one silver in the Games, the Indians also joined the festive atmosphere. Around 30 Indian athletes and officials, wearing white and blue kits, took part in the Athletes Parade, waving the tricolour. Agencies

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