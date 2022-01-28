AIFF condoles demise of former footballer Nagendra

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday condoled the demise of former India footballer A D Nagendra. Nagendra, who was a part of the Indian squad for the Merdeka Cup in 1969, passed away on Wednesday. "It is really sad to hear that Mr Nagendra is no longer among us. Besides being a sublime footballer, he was also an able administrator. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message.



The footballer was also a member of the then Mysore state Santosh Trophy from 1966 to 1975, and was a part of the triumphant squad in 1967, and 1968. He scored 4 goals in the process.

"Mr Nagendra is alive in his achievements. He was a competent footballer, and an administrator. As a coach he nurtured many talents, and was an inspiration for so many footballers. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das. IANS

