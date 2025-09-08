AIFF confirm Super Cup to begin from Oct 25

New Delhi: Indian football is showing signs of returning to normalcy as the All India Football Federation’s executive committee has confirmed that the Super Cup will be held from October 25, whilst approving the Federation’s Request for Quotation (RFQ) for selecting an agency to manage the process of awarding the tender for the Indian Super League.

As per the Supreme Court order on September 2, AIFF is to take necessary measures to ensure the Indian football calendar begins on time, which would need the football governing body to find a new commercial partner, after failing to reach a new Masters Right Agreement with the AIFF.

The tender process will be overseen by former Supreme Court judge L. Nageswara Rao, Kesavaran Murugasu, member, Audit & Compliance Committee, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

“The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened virtually on Saturday, September 6, 2025, and approved the Federation’s Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for selecting an agency to manage and award the rights to monetise AIFF’s commercial properties for a limited term. IANS

