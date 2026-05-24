AIFF General Body Approves Adoption of National Sports Governance Act

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday adopted the National Sports Governance Act 2025 (NSGA) during its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) held in Kolkata on Saturday.

The SGBM, held at a hotel in the city, saw the presence of 19 members of the Executive Committee, 32 members of the Member State Associations along with representatives of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

An official release stated: “The General Body unanimously approved the adoption of the NSGA by the AIFF”.

The National Sports Governance Act would play an important role for Indian football administration under the national sports framework as it focuses on improving the governance structure and increasing transparency and accountability for all sports federations.

The constitutional reforms for the Member Associations of AIFF were also discussed during the meet. The AIFF, according to the body, would circulate the draft constitution for its Member Associations to take feedback from them.

“The General Body discussed that the draft Constitution for the Member Associations be shared with the MAs, who are to be allowed 15 days to respond with their final suggestions,” the release stated. IANS

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