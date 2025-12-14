AIFF issues statement following Messi’s GOAT Tour chaos in Kolkata

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday issued a statement expressing deep concern over the events that unfolded at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Thousands of fans gathered to see football icon Lionel Messi as he visited the city as part of his GOAT Tour alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, but their excitement turned to frustration due to poor management at the venue.

AIFF clarified that a private public relations agency organized the event and that the national football body had no role in the planning, organization, or execution of the programme. The federation emphasised that it was neither informed about the details of the event nor was any clearance sought from it prior to the gathering.

“The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul,” the AIFF said in a statement that they put out across social media.

“This was a private event organized by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organization, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF nor was any clearance sought from the Federation. We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority,” the statement further read.

The statement comes amid concerns over crowd management and safety following the high-profile appearance of international football stars, which drew massive public interest. IANS

