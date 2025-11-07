AIFF Super Cup: SC Delhi score first-ever point as Rajasthan United bow out

Bambolim: Rajasthan United FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Club Delhi in their final Group D match of the AIFF Super Cup, at the GMC Stadium on Thursday. The Desert Warriors led 2-0 at half-time.

Pedro Astray (22’) and Robinson Blandon (35’) struck in the opening half to give Rajasthan United a 2-0 lead, but SC Delhi fought back. Sourav scored in the 61st minute to reignite the contest, and deep into stoppage time, Alan Saji (90+4’) scored the equaliser and sealed his side's first and only point of the campaign, while also dashing Rajasthan United's hopes of semi-final qualification. IANS

