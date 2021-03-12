Aizawl escape relegation with win over NEROCA

KOLKATA: Lalliansanga's 46th-minute strike helped Aizawl FC beat North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA) 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. With the victory, Yan Law's side have now accumulated 18 points from 11 games, and become the first team from Group B to confirm security from relegation at the end of the season.



NEROCA coach Gift Raikhan made three changes from their humbling defeat against the Indian Arrows, bringing in Jiteshwor Singh, Romton Singh and Olen Singh into the starting 11. Aizawl also started with three changes in personnel from their 3-0 victory against Chennai City as Yan Law started Lalchungnunga, Lalmawizuala and Ramhlunchhunga. IANS

