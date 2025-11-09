Ajeetesh Sandhu lies T-36; three-way lead at the top at Singapore Open

Singapore: A third straight under-par round by India's Ajeetesh Sandhu saw him climb 14 places up the leaderboard to Tied-36 position after the third round at the Moutai Singapore Open here on Saturday.

Sandhu added a 2-under 70 to his earlier rounds of 70 and 69 here at the Singapore Island Country Club to finish round three at a score of 7-under 209. He is currently 8 shots off the leader group at the US$2 million event with one round to play. Ajeetesh's round promised a lot more today and comprised 5 birdies in all, but three bogeys in between set him back from a stronger finish on the moving day.

Meanwhile, it was neck-and-neck all the way until the very end on Saturday at Singapore before overnight leader Soomin Lee from Korea, in front at the start of the day, edged ahead to lead after the third round with compatriot Jeunghun Wang and James Piot from the United States.

Lee, two ahead after round two, shot a 69 today, while Wang and Piot both returned 67s – on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club. They lead on 15 under by one from Japan’s Yosuke Asaji (65) and Korean Bio Kim (67), in what is the penultimate event of the season on The International Series – the set of upper-tier events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68), the winner of this event in 2019 at a different venue, is another stroke back, along with Australian Kevin Yuan and South Africa’s Ian Snyman, both in with 69s.

Lee finished second on this course in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2011 and will look to go one better tomorrow.

He birdied the par-five 18th after reaching the green in two to catch Wang and Piot to give himself a great chance of winning his first title on the Asian Tour and The International Series. He was bogey-free and made three birdies, the other two coming on the front nine. IANS

