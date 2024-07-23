Ajit Agarkar reveals why Suryakumar Yadav was preferred over Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Ahead of the Sri Lanka T20I series, the Indian Cricket Team’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, opened up about on electing right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav over star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the national side in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav was announced the captain of the T20Is on Thursday. The 33-year-old’s first assignment as the leader of the team will be Sri Lanka series. The three T20Is will be held on July 27, July 28 and July 30.

The former right-arm seamer asserted that Pandya is an important player for Men in Blue and his skillset is hard to find in someone else.

“Hardik is always an important player for us. Those skillsets are hard to find. Fitness has been a challenge with him. Hopefully, his performances are more important than anything else. We want someone who is likely to be available more often than not. Saying all that, Surya has got all the necessary qualities to be the captain,” said Agarkar in the press conference. (ANI)

