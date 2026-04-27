Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia retains AFC Champions League Elite Title

JEDDAH: Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia successfully defended the AFC Champions League Elite crown after beating first-time finalist Machida Zelvia of Japan 1-0 on Saturday night.

It took an extra-time goal from Saudi international striker Firas Al-Burikan to settle a bad-tempered final in front of 60,000 mainly Al-Ahli fans in Jeddah.

Al-Ahli played with 10 men for almost an hour but Machida was unable to make the advantage count. Agencies

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