Al-Nassr beats FC Goa 1-2 in AFC Champions League Two

Despite a strong effort under Manolo Marquez, FC Goa fell 1-2 to Al Nassr at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their AFC Champions League 2 match.
NEW DELHI: An inspired performance from Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa was not enough to get its first point in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL 2) as it succumbed to a 1-2 loss to Al Nassr at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Angelo Damaceno and Haroune Camara found the net for Nassr in its third consecutive victory, while Brison Fernandes scored the only goal for Goa, which is yet to get a point in the tournament.

Nassr expectedly started on the front foot, dominating possession. In the sixth minute, Camara broke on the counter, making his way into the box. Looking to get a shot away, Goa’s captain Sandesh Jhingan put in a brilliant challenge to snatch the ball away, earning a rousing cheer from the home crowd.

Nassr’s second—in the 27th minute—purely boiled down to Goa’s lackadaisical defending: Angelo’s slide rule pass found Yahya inside the box, who squared it to Camara with a measured lob. Agencies

